It's Bucketing Down by onewing
It's Bucketing Down

It has bucketed down with rain this morning and although the rain has eased off a bit now, I believe we have more on the way for the next few days.

I think Autumn has arrived.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Now that's what I call an overflowing bucket! We had rain too but nothing like this.
April 3rd, 2023  
Yao RL ace
It looks like bin down. haha.
April 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Your cup runneth over!
April 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
water for the garden?
April 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
It was like that here all weekend but the sun is out today
April 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! what abundance!
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
For the garden
April 3rd, 2023  
