It's Bucketing Down
It has bucketed down with rain this morning and although the rain has eased off a bit now, I believe we have more on the way for the next few days.
I think Autumn has arrived.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Now that's what I call an overflowing bucket! We had rain too but nothing like this.
April 3rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
It looks like bin down. haha.
April 3rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Your cup runneth over!
April 3rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
water for the garden?
April 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
It was like that here all weekend but the sun is out today
April 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! what abundance!
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
For the garden
April 3rd, 2023
