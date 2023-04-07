Sign up
352 / 365
Lichen Triptych
Just one more triptych before I move on to something else.
I also love lichen and lichen on tree bark is a special bonus.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4013
photos
264
followers
127
following
96% complete
eDorre
ace
Love how they are both the same and different
April 7th, 2023
