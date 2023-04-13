Fingal Spit - Looks Idyllic But Can Be Quite Treacherous

Fingal Spit is a sandbar that leads to Shark Island or Fingal Island as it is sometimes called.



The sandbar appears and disappears at various times during the year depending on tides and storms.



It is possible to walk out to the island at low tide when the sandbar is high, but people are warned that it is dangerous and to be aware of the tides turning.



There are warning signs telling people of the dangers and you can see in the bottom right picture that the water sneaks up behind you sometimes and covers the sandbar before the tide has actually turned.



Sadly, last Sunday (Easter Sunday) a man in his 70s was returning from the island with a group of about 12 members of his family. One of the younger members of the family got into trouble in the water as they left it too late to return to the beach. The man tried to save her but was swept away by the tide and drowned. The young girl manged to reach safety and survived.



It is a sad reminder of just how treacherous the sandbar can be.



When the sun is shining and the day is beautiful people just don't think sometimes that dangers can be around the corner, and they don't appreciate the force of the tide.