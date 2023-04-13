Previous
Next
Fingal Spit - Looks Idyllic But Can Be Quite Treacherous by onewing
358 / 365

Fingal Spit - Looks Idyllic But Can Be Quite Treacherous

Fingal Spit is a sandbar that leads to Shark Island or Fingal Island as it is sometimes called.

The sandbar appears and disappears at various times during the year depending on tides and storms.

It is possible to walk out to the island at low tide when the sandbar is high, but people are warned that it is dangerous and to be aware of the tides turning.

There are warning signs telling people of the dangers and you can see in the bottom right picture that the water sneaks up behind you sometimes and covers the sandbar before the tide has actually turned.

Sadly, last Sunday (Easter Sunday) a man in his 70s was returning from the island with a group of about 12 members of his family. One of the younger members of the family got into trouble in the water as they left it too late to return to the beach. The man tried to save her but was swept away by the tide and drowned. The young girl manged to reach safety and survived.

It is a sad reminder of just how treacherous the sandbar can be.

When the sun is shining and the day is beautiful people just don't think sometimes that dangers can be around the corner, and they don't appreciate the force of the tide.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat collage.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise