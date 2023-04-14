Sign up
359 / 365
Soldiers Point Sunset
I have been out with friends for our regular girlie lunch today and just got home. A lovely sunny day after a rainy day yesterday.
I took this photo last Sunday at Soldiers Point and it was a lovely evening.
The evenings have gone chiller since then and we put the winter duvet on our bed a couple of days ago. Autumn is beginning to set in now.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Babs
98% complete
