Soldiers Point Sunset by onewing
Soldiers Point Sunset

I have been out with friends for our regular girlie lunch today and just got home. A lovely sunny day after a rainy day yesterday.

I took this photo last Sunday at Soldiers Point and it was a lovely evening.

The evenings have gone chiller since then and we put the winter duvet on our bed a couple of days ago. Autumn is beginning to set in now.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

