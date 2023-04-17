Flags

The surf lifesavers were in the process of setting up the flags at the beach.



Swimmers are encouraged to swim between the yellow and red flags and surfers are to surf outside the black and white flags.



There were a couple of surfers further down the beach but no swimmers at this stage.



It was early morning and although there is a blue sky it was rather chilly. You wouldn't get me in there at these temperatures. In fact you wouldn't get me in the water at this beach at all as there are dangerous rips and quite a few sharks around at the moment due to the mullet fish in the ocean.



