Teramby Court Murals by Angelea Van Dam

I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon and then out for a meal this evening.Yesterday I posted a shot of these muralsand today I have put together this collage of the individual murals by visual artist Angelea van Dam.The titles of the murals are:-Top left - Feathered FishermanTop right - King of the CastleBottom left - People WatchingBottom right - Curious OnlookersThey really pop on black.