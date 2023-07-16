Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 452
Teramby Court Murals by Angelea Van Dam
I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon and then out for a meal this evening.
Yesterday I posted a shot of these murals
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-07-15
and today I have put together this collage of the individual murals by visual artist Angelea van Dam.
The titles of the murals are:-
Top left - Feathered Fisherman
Top right - King of the Castle
Bottom left - People Watching
Bottom right - Curious Onlookers
They really pop on black.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4114
photos
259
followers
120
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
They are fantastic! Love the titles.
July 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely murals and titles
July 16th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
These are really beautiful. What a talented artist.
July 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful, colorful murals
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close