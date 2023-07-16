Previous
Teramby Court Murals by Angelea Van Dam by onewing
Teramby Court Murals by Angelea Van Dam

I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon and then out for a meal this evening.

Yesterday I posted a shot of these murals
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-07-15
and today I have put together this collage of the individual murals by visual artist Angelea van Dam.

The titles of the murals are:-

Top left - Feathered Fisherman

Top right - King of the Castle

Bottom left - People Watching

Bottom right - Curious Onlookers

They really pop on black.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Dorothy ace
They are fantastic! Love the titles.
July 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely murals and titles
July 16th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
These are really beautiful. What a talented artist.
July 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful, colorful murals
July 16th, 2023  
