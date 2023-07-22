Previous
Ripples by onewing
Photo 458

Ripples

A couple of days ago David and I went to Birubi for a walk on the beach just before sunset and I just love the ripples on the sand as the sun is low in the sky.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love the light and textures!
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise