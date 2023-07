d'Albora Marina - Nelson Bay

On Thursday afternoon David and I had an appointment in Nelson Bay, and as it was such a beautiful day, afterwards we wandered down to the marina and had a walk around. So, for the next few days I will post photos taken at the marina.



I love the reflection of the walkway on the water.



This morning I went for coffee with some friends and then spent the afternoon at home doing a batch cook of meals to put in the freezer. All stocked up again now.