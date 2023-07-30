Sign up
Previous
Photo 466
Underwater World
I am posting a few photos of our walk along the marina in Nelson Bay, and I just love how clear the water is. I also love the underwater colours of the rocks, seaweed and water.
Posting a bit early today because I am just off for a walk around the headland and then out at the cinema later this afternoon.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4128
photos
256
followers
119
following
127% complete
View this month »
Dawn
ace
Very nice indeed
July 30th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
It is nice and clear.
July 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Perhaps not an area where with bare feet you creep down to have a swim in that lovely clear water!
July 30th, 2023
