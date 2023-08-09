Sign up
Volcanic Rock Patterns
Following on from yesterday's collage of the rock formations around the headland I thought I would put together a collage of the different rocks I was walking on. I do love the different patterns.
I am posting a bit early today because I have had a morning at home doing washing and other housework, so I need to go out for a walk now. Lovely to see the sun again after a few days of rain.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
