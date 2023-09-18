Previous
Town Crier - Adamski Style by onewing
Photo 513

Town Crier - Adamski Style

I am posting early today because I will be out this afternoon.

A couple of months ago Diana @ludwigsdiana posted a month of Adamski style photos, so I thought I would have a go at it and for the next 4 days I will post Adamski photos.

I took this photo a few years ago at Maitland Steamfest. The town crier looks as though he is ringing out the ghost train doesn't he.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wow!!! Nothing short of just WOW!
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise