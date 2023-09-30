Previous
Waterfall by onewing
Waterfall

Another photo taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens.

There is something so soothing about a waterfall.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
September 30th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Beautiful calm setting
September 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
That is a beautiful shot and setting, love how the water is flowing from allover. Such a peaceful sound when it trickles like that.
September 30th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful! I wish that was in my backyard! :)
September 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Very pretty.
September 30th, 2023  
