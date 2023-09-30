Sign up
Previous
Photo 525
Waterfall
Another photo taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens.
There is something so soothing about a waterfall.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene
September 30th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Beautiful calm setting
September 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
That is a beautiful shot and setting, love how the water is flowing from allover. Such a peaceful sound when it trickles like that.
September 30th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful! I wish that was in my backyard! :)
September 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very pretty.
September 30th, 2023
