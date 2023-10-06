Sign up
Previous
Photo 531
Heritage Gardens Nursery
I am late posting late tonight because I have been out for lunch today with friends.
We have our regular girlie lunch and today we went out to a nursery at Ashtonfield. I have never been there before, and it is a popular place for plants etc.
There are lots of garden ornaments and also a gift shop plus a lovely cafe for lunch.
Here are some of the garden ornaments.
Some of our group bought plants etc but I just took the photos.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
5
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4193
photos
253
followers
123
following
145% complete
Dianne
Some very cute garden ornaments there.
October 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
October 6th, 2023
Hazel
ace
They all look tempting!
October 6th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very cute. A friend gave me a garden ornament of a bird for my birthday. It also can be filled with water which goes into a pottery spike so the water eventually goes into the soil. It is excellent for my maidenhair fern.
October 6th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
They look great!
October 6th, 2023
