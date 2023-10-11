Previous
Pipes by onewing
Photo 536

Pipes

This is another photo from the old part of Newcastle. I wonder how much longer this old building will be around too.

The pipes and plumbing look as though they have had a few changes over the years.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well found and captured
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise