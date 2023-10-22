Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
Historic Buildings - Morpeth
I do love the old historic buildings in Morpeth.
Top - Post Office, is now a Vet Clinic
Centre - Commercial Bank of Sydney, now unoccupied but looks as though it is having work done on it.
Bottom - Court House - Now a museum and we did a tour on the day we were in Morpeth. It is a lovely little museum.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4209
photos
256
followers
125
following
149% complete
View this month »
eDorre
ace
Three beauties
October 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
a fabulous collage of these old buildings, such beautiful styles.
October 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful collage of these lovely old buildings
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice to see!
October 22nd, 2023
