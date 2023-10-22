Previous
Historic Buildings - Morpeth by onewing
Photo 547

Historic Buildings - Morpeth

I do love the old historic buildings in Morpeth.

Top - Post Office, is now a Vet Clinic

Centre - Commercial Bank of Sydney, now unoccupied but looks as though it is having work done on it.

Bottom - Court House - Now a museum and we did a tour on the day we were in Morpeth. It is a lovely little museum.
eDorre ace
Three beauties
October 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
a fabulous collage of these old buildings, such beautiful styles.
October 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful collage of these lovely old buildings
October 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice to see!
October 22nd, 2023  
