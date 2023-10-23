Previous
Old Cottages and Homes - Morpeth by onewing
Photo 548

Old Cottages and Homes - Morpeth

There are some beautiful old cottages and homes in Morpeth and here is a collage of some of them.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Lovely homes. Are they “Federation” ?
October 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous Babs, is Morpeth still an active town or one that is slowly dying out?
October 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana Morpeth is dying out now. It was the first port for the Hunter Valley in the early days of settlement. Newcastle was a penal colony and not a nice place to be in those days. They then decided to move the port to Maitland but discovered it was in a flood plain and then as ships got bigger Newcastle became the major port and it still is
October 23rd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Beauties
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise