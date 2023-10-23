Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 548
Old Cottages and Homes - Morpeth
There are some beautiful old cottages and homes in Morpeth and here is a collage of some of them.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4210
photos
256
followers
125
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Lovely homes. Are they “Federation” ?
October 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous Babs, is Morpeth still an active town or one that is slowly dying out?
October 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Morpeth is dying out now. It was the first port for the Hunter Valley in the early days of settlement. Newcastle was a penal colony and not a nice place to be in those days. They then decided to move the port to Maitland but discovered it was in a flood plain and then as ships got bigger Newcastle became the major port and it still is
October 23rd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Beauties
October 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close