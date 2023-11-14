Previous
Back at Ground Level by onewing
Back at Ground Level

I have been out all day again today so here is another photo from our walk at Birubi and Boat Harbour with the walking group.

After walking along the cliffs, it was nice to be back at ground level even though it is still a bit rock in this part of the walk.

I love watching the waves as they flow over the rocks.
*lynn
The water is so beautiful.
November 14th, 2023  
