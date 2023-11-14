Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 570
Back at Ground Level
I have been out all day again today so here is another photo from our walk at Birubi and Boat Harbour with the walking group.
After walking along the cliffs, it was nice to be back at ground level even though it is still a bit rock in this part of the walk.
I love watching the waves as they flow over the rocks.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4233
photos
256
followers
128
following
156% complete
View this month »
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Latest from all albums
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
423
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
The water is so beautiful.
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close