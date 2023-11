Little Corella

This little corella is another cheeky visitor to our garden. He is quite tame and also comes up to our door if there is no seed on the table checking out if we are going to feed him.



We call this one mucky face because as you can see if you look closely, he has muddy looking patches on and around his beak. I think it is because he is still a youngster, or maybe he just likes digging.