Fig Tree

Sorry I have been absent but had a busy weekend. I will try and catch up later today.



While we were in Newcastle yesterday, we had lunch at a cafe near the theatre where we went to see a play. As we were quite early (the play didn't start till 2 pm) we saw a market in the park across the road from the cafe, so we had a wander over to check out if there were any bargains. In the park were lots of beautiful fig trees. I just love the roots of fig trees, they look like giant fingers reaching out.