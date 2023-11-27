Health One Super Clinic - Raymond Terrace

I have a bit of a black and white theme going at the moment so now I am moving on from bridges and moving into buildings.



I had an appointment at Raymond Terrace recently and while I was there, I had a wander around taking photos.



The Health One Super Clinic was opened 9 years ago at a cost of $15 million dollars. giving much needed facilities to the area including GP's, dental, dialysis, pathology, occupational therapy, podiatry, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physiotherapy plus many more facilities.