Previous
In Need of TLC by onewing
Photo 620

In Need of TLC

I am feeling a bit like this boat at the moment.

Just before Christmas I pulled a muscle in my groin and have been rather crippled walking ever since.

I have to have x-rays and an ultrasound to try and find out the problem but of course, everything has been closed for Christmas and the New Year and I can't get an appointment until the 9 January.

I am still getting out and about, just rather slowly.

I had to have new shock absorbers on my car just before Christmas too and David reckons, I need new shock absorbers on me too.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I guess it is left for the joy of photographers.
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise