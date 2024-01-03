Sign up
In Need of TLC
I am feeling a bit like this boat at the moment.
Just before Christmas I pulled a muscle in my groin and have been rather crippled walking ever since.
I have to have x-rays and an ultrasound to try and find out the problem but of course, everything has been closed for Christmas and the New Year and I can't get an appointment until the 9 January.
I am still getting out and about, just rather slowly.
I had to have new shock absorbers on my car just before Christmas too and David reckons, I need new shock absorbers on me too.
3rd Jan 24
Babs
@onewing
Yao RL
I guess it is left for the joy of photographers.
January 3rd, 2024
