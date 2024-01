Beach Huts

I do love beach huts they have such character.



I took this photo quite a while ago but only just got round to posting it.



I had to go into Nelson Bay this morning and it is heaving with tourists as it is the middle of summer holidays here. I think I will be hibernating until February when most of the tourists will be gone.



We have our girlie lunch tomorrow at Fingal Bay and that will be the last time I visit any tourist spots for a few weeks. Hopefully we will be able to get a parking spot as the restaurant is on the beach at Fingal.