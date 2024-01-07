I am posting photos of birds in our garden for the next couple of days.As I was feeding Mr Currawong a couple of days ago this Mrs Butcherbird was waiting patiently on our patio for her turn to be fed.Mr Butcherbird was there too, and I will post a photo of him tomorrow.The females are paler in colour than the males which you will see when I post the photo tomorrow.What you can't see in this photo is their baby butcherbird was squawking like mad waiting to be fed too. The babies sound like a car alarm going off and are deafening. So glad I am not a butcherbird and have that to feed.Here is a link to what baby butcherbirds sound like.Ha ha can you see what I mean about it sounding like a car alarm.