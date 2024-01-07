Previous
Mrs Butcherbird by onewing
Photo 624

Mrs Butcherbird

I am posting photos of birds in our garden for the next couple of days.

As I was feeding Mr Currawong a couple of days ago this Mrs Butcherbird was waiting patiently on our patio for her turn to be fed.

Mr Butcherbird was there too, and I will post a photo of him tomorrow.

The females are paler in colour than the males which you will see when I post the photo tomorrow.

What you can't see in this photo is their baby butcherbird was squawking like mad waiting to be fed too. The babies sound like a car alarm going off and are deafening. So glad I am not a butcherbird and have that to feed.

Here is a link to what baby butcherbirds sound like.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLw4Qybu7lo

Ha ha can you see what I mean about it sounding like a car alarm.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise