Mr Butcherbird

Yesterday I posted a photo of Mrs Butcherbird and today here is her hubby. You can see his markings are darker than the female.



He has given up on feeding the squawking baby now and as I throw meat for him, he catches it and then eats it himself.



When the baby lands next to him squawking he just ignores it and carries on eating. I guess being a male he has selective hearing, whereas poor Mum runs herself ragged feeding the noisy baby.