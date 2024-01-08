Previous
Mr Butcherbird by onewing
Mr Butcherbird

Yesterday I posted a photo of Mrs Butcherbird and today here is her hubby. You can see his markings are darker than the female.

He has given up on feeding the squawking baby now and as I throw meat for him, he catches it and then eats it himself.

When the baby lands next to him squawking he just ignores it and carries on eating. I guess being a male he has selective hearing, whereas poor Mum runs herself ragged feeding the noisy baby.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
January 8th, 2024  
Bill
It must be nice to be a male and not have to worry about the kids, wait that was me. Thank goodness I have a great wife.
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up. I hope the babies will be grown up enough to feed themselves before Mum is too tired
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great closeup! There's a reflection in its eye.
January 8th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks as if he is a dog begging for a treat
January 8th, 2024  
