Previous
Photo 625
Mr Butcherbird
Yesterday I posted a photo of Mrs Butcherbird and today here is her hubby. You can see his markings are darker than the female.
He has given up on feeding the squawking baby now and as I throw meat for him, he catches it and then eats it himself.
When the baby lands next to him squawking he just ignores it and carries on eating. I guess being a male he has selective hearing, whereas poor Mum runs herself ragged feeding the noisy baby.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4288
photos
261
followers
136
following
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Shutterbug
ace
None for you until you ask nicely.
January 8th, 2024
Bill
It must be nice to be a male and not have to worry about the kids, wait that was me. Thank goodness I have a great wife.
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up. I hope the babies will be grown up enough to feed themselves before Mum is too tired
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great closeup! There's a reflection in its eye.
January 8th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks as if he is a dog begging for a treat
January 8th, 2024
