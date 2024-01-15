Previous
Crested Pigeon by onewing
Crested Pigeon

We get lots of crested pigeons in our garden, but they are definitely at the bottom of the pecking order, because they are so nervous.

Every other bird chases them off and they only get to the seed trays when the lorikeets and corellas have finished eating.

Because they are so nervous, I never manage to get a photo of them. So, the other day when I was taking bird photos, I was determined to capture a crested pigeon too.

I sat very still in the garden, camera in hand trying to make a noise like a tree and was finally rewarded with a photo when this pigeon landed on our garden seat. I managed one photo and then he flew off, so I was pleased to get the focus on his eye.

Posting early today because I have a busy afternoon cooking and we have got visitors coming tomorrow.
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful close up!
January 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot. Glad it sat still for at least one shot.
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's such a nice closeup of this lovely bird!
January 15th, 2024  
