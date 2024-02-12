Surf Rescue

After lunch yesterday David and I decided to go for a walk at Birubi.



The beach was actually closed due to high tides and strong winds but was much warmer than it looks in this photo. In fact, it was quite warm (around 28 degrees c) even though the clouds were grey, and it was misty.



So, no surfers or swimmers but the surf rescue boat was still on hand in case anyone was mad enough to venture into the water.



I am still not able to walk too far without causing pain in my leg and hip, but we did stop for a while at the lifesaving club cafe for a cuppa and a slice of apple and blueberry cake.



After we left the cafe the sky brightened slightly and we went off to find the camels. I will post photos of them later in the week.



I did manage to walk quite a way over the sand and dunes, but I was quite sore last night. Feeling much better today though.



