Bouncing Back by onewing
Bouncing Back

The flowers in our garden are really looking much better since our recent rain.

I think our fuchsia has gone when we had scorching heat and I will have to cut that one right back and hope it recovers, but most of our plants have now recovered.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs ace
@casablanca Flower alert Casa, brace yourself ha ha
February 22nd, 2024  
Rob Falbo
Cool setup.
February 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely collage of your gorgeous flowers Babs, what is that beauty on the left called?
February 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely triptych
February 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So glad most have survived.
February 22nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
So pretty! And so glad for you
February 22nd, 2024  
