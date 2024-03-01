Previous
Rainbow Tree by onewing
A bit late posting today because I have been out for our regular girlie lunch. It has been another hot day, so nice to be able to sit in an air-conditioned restaurant and then not have dinner cook dinner tonight.

I don't normally take part in the challenges but last year I saw Susan's @wakelys rainbow challenge and loved it. Instead of doing a different colour each day she did all the rainbow colours in each photo. I thought it was a brilliant idea so for the last year I have been searching out rainbows and this month will be showing the photos I either found or created.

To start I am positing a tree rainbow. The tree photo was taken a couple of years ago. I put it in Photoshop, cropped it and then in layers changed the colour for each colour of the rainbow then put it in a collage.
Babs

ace
AnnabelleQ
Love this. Creative and colourful.
March 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great idea and fabulous outcome. I enjoyed doing it last year for the first time, but just cannot get my head around it this year.
March 1st, 2024  
