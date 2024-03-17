Sign up
Photo 694
High School Artworks
I am posting very early today because a group of us are going to the theatre in Newcastle this afternoon and then out for dinner this evening.
I spotted these boards outside our local high school and thought they would be suitable for my rainbow theme.
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4357
photos
267
followers
139
following
Tags
rainbow2024
gloria jones
ace
Great image for your theme
March 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great and colourful find Babs - enjoy your afternoon and evening !
March 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
They're gorgeous...enjoy your afternoon and evening 😃
March 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Really 'art on a surfboard"
March 17th, 2024
