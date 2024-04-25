Orange

This week I am posting photos taken from the path along the waterfront from my house to the marina.



I am not sure what these flowers are, but they may be buds from a hibiscus, I just liked the colour so thought I would turn them into a triptych.



Today is Anzac Day here in Australia and after a few days of beautiful weather, it poured down with rain this morning. I felt so sorry for the people who attended the dawn service in Nelson Bay and also the veterans who were going to walk in the parade. I suspect that the parade had to be cancelled because of the rain.



