Previous
Orange by onewing
Photo 730

Orange

This week I am posting photos taken from the path along the waterfront from my house to the marina.

I am not sure what these flowers are, but they may be buds from a hibiscus, I just liked the colour so thought I would turn them into a triptych.

Today is Anzac Day here in Australia and after a few days of beautiful weather, it poured down with rain this morning. I felt so sorry for the people who attended the dawn service in Nelson Bay and also the veterans who were going to walk in the parade. I suspect that the parade had to be cancelled because of the rain.

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lois ace
They’re a lovely color and look just like our hibiscus buds ( only our’s are red). They’ll be gorgeous when they’re open!!
April 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a gorgeous colour
April 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful hibiscus buds in your lovely triptych, I took some photos yesterday of orange ones too. they seem to flower forever!

Sorry about your miserable weather, especially since the parade had to be cancelled. I am sure many look forward to it the whole year.
April 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise