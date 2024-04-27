Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 732
Strelitzia - Bird of Paradise
This week I am posting photos taken from the path along the waterfront from my house to the marina.
The Bird of Paradise looked so beautiful in the sunshine.
Thanks so much for putting 'Single File' on the TT.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4395
photos
265
followers
143
following
200% complete
View this month »
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lois
ace
That’s a gorgeous bird of paradise! We have a row in our yard here in California but they don’t look as beautiful as this!
April 27th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close