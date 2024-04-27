Previous
Strelitzia - Bird of Paradise by onewing
Photo 732

Strelitzia - Bird of Paradise

This week I am posting photos taken from the path along the waterfront from my house to the marina.

The Bird of Paradise looked so beautiful in the sunshine.

Thanks so much for putting 'Single File' on the TT.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24






Lois
That’s a gorgeous bird of paradise! We have a row in our yard here in California but they don’t look as beautiful as this!
April 27th, 2024  
gloria jones
So lovely.
April 27th, 2024  
