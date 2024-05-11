Sign up
Photo 746
A Bank of Black Swans
It has been a rainy day here today and was definitely a day to stay at home so here is another photo taken while out with the walking group on Thursday.
I was so surprised to see so many black swans on the beach at Salamander Bay.
I Googled the collective noun for black swans and believe a group of swans by the water is called a bank. So here we have a Bank of Black Swans.
We do see swans often here as they feed on the seagrass, but this is the most I have seen at one time.
Our side of the bay is very sheltered, and it is only outside The Heads which you can see on the top left of this picture where you see the 'ocean proper' as I like to call it.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4409
photos
265
followers
144
following
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
9th May 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful area you live in. And I did not know they were called a bank, but I like that very much.
May 11th, 2024
Lois
ace
Beautiful bay! Never knew they were called a bank of swans!
May 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene,, such a beautiful bay and lovely layers.
May 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, I've never seen more than one or two black swans at a time! Great capture.
May 11th, 2024
