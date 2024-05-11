A Bank of Black Swans

It has been a rainy day here today and was definitely a day to stay at home so here is another photo taken while out with the walking group on Thursday.



I was so surprised to see so many black swans on the beach at Salamander Bay.



I Googled the collective noun for black swans and believe a group of swans by the water is called a bank. So here we have a Bank of Black Swans.



We do see swans often here as they feed on the seagrass, but this is the most I have seen at one time.



Our side of the bay is very sheltered, and it is only outside The Heads which you can see on the top left of this picture where you see the 'ocean proper' as I like to call it.