Previous
A Bank of Black Swans by onewing
Photo 746

A Bank of Black Swans

It has been a rainy day here today and was definitely a day to stay at home so here is another photo taken while out with the walking group on Thursday.

I was so surprised to see so many black swans on the beach at Salamander Bay.

I Googled the collective noun for black swans and believe a group of swans by the water is called a bank. So here we have a Bank of Black Swans.

We do see swans often here as they feed on the seagrass, but this is the most I have seen at one time.

Our side of the bay is very sheltered, and it is only outside The Heads which you can see on the top left of this picture where you see the 'ocean proper' as I like to call it.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful area you live in. And I did not know they were called a bank, but I like that very much.
May 11th, 2024  
Lois ace
Beautiful bay! Never knew they were called a bank of swans!
May 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene,, such a beautiful bay and lovely layers.
May 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, I've never seen more than one or two black swans at a time! Great capture.
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise