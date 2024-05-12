Soldiers Point - Sunset Beach

It is a grey day again here, the rain has stopped though which is good.I am catching up on housework today so here is another photo taken on Thursday at Soldiers Point where we had lunch after the walk.If you look closely at the top of the mast on the boat on the left, you will see a while bellied sea eagle. At first, I wasn't sure if it was an osprey or a sea eagle but then I heard it call to its mate in the trees way off in the distance. She was probably telling him to bring a fish home for lunch.Sea eagles sound more like geese than eagles they seem to honk whereas ospreys sound rather weak in comparison.Here is the sound sea eagles make.