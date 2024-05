Mangrove Graveyard

I went for a walk yesterday along the foreshore to take some photos.



This is the area where my favourite mangrove used to be, some of you will remember it, but it ended its days after a massive storm a while ago. There are still a few dead mangroves in the water though and this is one of them.



Don't worry there are lots of mangroves along this stretch of the beach, it is just a few in the water here that have died. I still think they look beautiful.