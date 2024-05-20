Sign up
Previous
Photo 755
Golden Hour
Sorry I have been a bit absent but had a busy weekend.
I took this photo late yesterday afternoon as we waited on the wharf in Newcastle for the ferry to arrive to take us back to Stockton.
Golden hour is the best time of day. I love how the buildings glowed and the reflections on the water.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre
ace
What a beautiful glow
May 20th, 2024
