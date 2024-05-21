Previous
Grain Silos by onewing
Photo 756

Grain Silos

Raining on and off again here today and pretty chilly. I think it has only reached 17 degrees c. Almost winter here in Australia now and only another 11 days of autumn to go. Luckily it isn't cold every day even in winter so we will have lots of warmer days too. I believe it is going to get warmer again by Friday.

Haven't been out today so here is another photo taken on Sunday in Newcastle.

This is a photo of the grain silos as we sailed across the Hunter River from Newcastle to Stockton on the ferry. It looks quite nice on black.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love the drama on black. Neat textures too
May 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful layers and capture, great silhouettes of the silos.
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise