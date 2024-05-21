Grain Silos

Raining on and off again here today and pretty chilly. I think it has only reached 17 degrees c. Almost winter here in Australia now and only another 11 days of autumn to go. Luckily it isn't cold every day even in winter so we will have lots of warmer days too. I believe it is going to get warmer again by Friday.



Haven't been out today so here is another photo taken on Sunday in Newcastle.



This is a photo of the grain silos as we sailed across the Hunter River from Newcastle to Stockton on the ferry. It looks quite nice on black.