Aboriginal Art Collage by onewing
Photo 757

Aboriginal Art Collage

Late posting tonight. David had a doctor's appointment this morning to get the results of his blood tests yesterday. The doctor said get to A&E now, so we had to drive to Newcastle.

Apparently, his haemoglobin and iron levels are seriously low and as a result they are keeping him in hospital overnight.

He is having an iron infusion first and then a blood transfusion then tests to find out why his levels are so low. Hopefully I should be able to bring him home tomorrow.

As I was walking through the hospital back to the car I saw lots of aboriginal art on the walls, so not to let a photo opportunity pass me by I took photos of them and have just put them together in this collage.

Now I am going to get dinner ready and have a lazy night. It has been a bit of an eventful day.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...


Casablanca ace
Gorgeous display but oh what a day! Wishing David well.
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 22nd, 2024  
Hazel ace
Lovely to see, Babs! What a resourceful lady you are to take these shots and make the beautiful collage in that situation. Sending all good wishes!
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
