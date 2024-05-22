Aboriginal Art Collage

Late posting tonight. David had a doctor's appointment this morning to get the results of his blood tests yesterday. The doctor said get to A&E now, so we had to drive to Newcastle.



Apparently, his haemoglobin and iron levels are seriously low and as a result they are keeping him in hospital overnight.



He is having an iron infusion first and then a blood transfusion then tests to find out why his levels are so low. Hopefully I should be able to bring him home tomorrow.



As I was walking through the hospital back to the car I saw lots of aboriginal art on the walls, so not to let a photo opportunity pass me by I took photos of them and have just put them together in this collage.



Now I am going to get dinner ready and have a lazy night. It has been a bit of an eventful day.