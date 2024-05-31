Sign up
Photo 766
Big Fish
We have been out for lunch today with a group of friends to celebrate a couple of birthdays and surrounding the restaurant were these fish. I hope they weren't on the menu.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Babs
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful koi carp, and beautifully captured . I used to have koi in my garden pond , till the heron got them !! They were too expensive to replenish the pond just for the heron's breakfast ! fav
May 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
