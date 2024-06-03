Previous
Roof Garden Solarized by onewing
Roof Garden Solarized

As it was a wet and wild weekend and not the weather to venture out, I had a play solarizing old photos in Photoshop. I quite like the vibrant colours in this one. It looks lovely on black.

Here is a link to the original, posted in February last year.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-02-28
Suzanne ace
Interesting effect
June 3rd, 2024  
