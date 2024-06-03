Sign up
Photo 769
Roof Garden Solarized
As it was a wet and wild weekend and not the weather to venture out, I had a play solarizing old photos in Photoshop. I quite like the vibrant colours in this one. It looks lovely on black.
Here is a link to the original, posted in February last year.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-02-28
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4432
photos
264
followers
143
following
Suzanne
ace
Interesting effect
June 3rd, 2024
