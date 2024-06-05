Sign up
Hedgehog!
It is beginning to look wintery, and the banksia flowers have died on the trees. They always remind me of hedgehogs. ha ha.
We don't get hedgehogs in Australia and the closest we have to them are the echidnas, but I remember hedgehogs well from when we lived in the UK. We regularly found them in our garden.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
0
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Yao RL
ace
haha humongous.
June 5th, 2024
Lois
ace
Great texture!
June 5th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
From this angle it looks like a giant brush on a street sweeper. 😊
June 5th, 2024
