Hedgehog! by onewing
Hedgehog!

It is beginning to look wintery, and the banksia flowers have died on the trees. They always remind me of hedgehogs. ha ha.

We don't get hedgehogs in Australia and the closest we have to them are the echidnas, but I remember hedgehogs well from when we lived in the UK. We regularly found them in our garden.

Yao RL ace
haha humongous.
June 5th, 2024  
Lois ace
Great texture!
June 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
From this angle it looks like a giant brush on a street sweeper. 😊
June 5th, 2024  
