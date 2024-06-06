Previous
Hedgehog Tree
Hedgehog Tree

Following on from yesterday's 'hedgehog' photo here is a hedgehog tree. ha ha

We have been out with the walking group today, then out for lunch afterwards and it has been a beautiful day, really sunny and warm for winter but the rain has just returned, so I think we are in for a wet night.

This photo was taken a couple of weeks ago, but we saw lots of banksia trees on our walk today and lots of hedgehogs on them too. I did spot a live banksia flower though and I will post it when I download the other photos taken today. I think that one must have been a late developer because there aren't many banksias flowering at the moment.
Casablanca ace
Hedgehog tree! Utterly brilliant :)
June 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely textures and tones.
June 6th, 2024  
