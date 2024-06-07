It Isn't Winter Every Day

Yesterday we were out with the walking group along the coastal trails through bushland in Fingal Bay and every now and then we would go to the lookouts to check out if there were any whales. This was taken from one of the lookouts.



We must have seen about 40 whales as they travelled north from Antarctica. None in this picture through as they were out just past the rocks and none were breaching, we could just see the waterspouts.



Today I have been out with a group of friends for our girlie lunch at a restaurant by the marina in Nelson Bay and it was another beautiful day.



Not bad for winter. The thing about winter in Australia is that it isn't winter every day.