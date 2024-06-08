Previous
Banksia by onewing
Banksia

I have been posting dead banksia flowers (hedgehogs) ha ha the last few days and on our walk on Thursday I did manage to spot one live banksia. It must be a late developer.
8th June 2024

Lovely clear image
June 8th, 2024  
