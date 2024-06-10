Previous
Bush Trail - Fingal Bay by onewing
Bush Trail - Fingal Bay

I am a bit limited with 365 time at the moment but will catch up when I can. In the meantime, here is another photo taken while out with our walking group on Thursday along the bush trails at Fingal Bay.
Babs

@onewing
Suzanne
Great triptych. I especially like the way the bush trail views are positioned on each side of the bay view evoking the way on such trails you get glimpses of the bay through the bush.
June 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice trio of images
June 10th, 2024  
