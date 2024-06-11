A Busy Web

Posting early today because I will be out early this afternoon and then later today my pal Sharon will be staying for the night. She is having day surgery on her hand again (this time the left hand). Her surgery a couple of months ago was on her right hand. Another friend is taking her to hospital and bringing her home again but as Sharon lives alone, she has to have a 'responsible adult' to feed and water her for 24 hours after surgery and I have been nominated. No comment, ha ha



As she is right-handed, I shouldn't have to cut up her dinner for her and spoon feed her. So my responsibility is quite easy.



I saw this rather busy looking web shining in the sunlight when we were on a walk at Fenninghams Island a few weeks ago and didn't get chance to post it until today.



