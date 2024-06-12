Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 778
Shadows
Responsible adult duties over now after my pal Sharon stayed here last night following her hand surgery yesterday. All went well.
I drove her home this morning and then nipped into Nelson Bay to drop some things I no longer want off at the Op Shop. I took a couple of photos while I was there but will post them at a later date.
In the meantime, here is another photo taken on a recent bushwalk. I love the shadows of the leaves on the tree bark.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4441
photos
264
followers
142
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
AnnabelleQ
Wonderful patterns and light. Gotta love Winter.
June 12th, 2024
Lois
ace
Lovely shadows
June 12th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Well spotted
June 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
great shadows and great bark :)
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close