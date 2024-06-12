Previous
Shadows by onewing
Shadows

Responsible adult duties over now after my pal Sharon stayed here last night following her hand surgery yesterday. All went well.

I drove her home this morning and then nipped into Nelson Bay to drop some things I no longer want off at the Op Shop. I took a couple of photos while I was there but will post them at a later date.

In the meantime, here is another photo taken on a recent bushwalk. I love the shadows of the leaves on the tree bark.
AnnabelleQ
Wonderful patterns and light. Gotta love Winter.
June 12th, 2024  
Lois ace
Lovely shadows
June 12th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Well spotted
June 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
great shadows and great bark :)
June 12th, 2024  
