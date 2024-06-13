Blue Faced Honey Eater

Posting very early today because I am off to keep fit class soon and then have grocery shopping to do. Later this afternoon I will be out too. A busy day.



I saw this blue faced honey eater trying to scavenge the leftovers on a table at the cafe we went to last Thursday for a cuppa while waiting for the rest of our walking group to turn up.



I put some sugar on the table and this chap seemed really pleased to clear it up.