Pied Currawong

Over the next few days I am going to post photos of birds.



Today's bird is a currawong. We have a pair that regularly visit our garden. I feed them with raw minced meat and this one, the male, will take the meat out of my hand.



Some people don't like currawongs because they think they see off the other birds, but that isn't the case in our garden. It is the other birds, especially the rainbow lorikeets, that scare off these beauties even though they are much bigger than the lorikeets.



They are native to Eastern Australia



Currawongs are larger than a magpie but smaller than a raven.



