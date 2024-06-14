Previous
Pied Currawong

Over the next few days I am going to post photos of birds.

Today's bird is a currawong. We have a pair that regularly visit our garden. I feed them with raw minced meat and this one, the male, will take the meat out of my hand.

Some people don't like currawongs because they think they see off the other birds, but that isn't the case in our garden. It is the other birds, especially the rainbow lorikeets, that scare off these beauties even though they are much bigger than the lorikeets.

They are native to Eastern Australia

Currawongs are larger than a magpie but smaller than a raven.

14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful bird! Are they part of the corvid family?
June 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
knew he'd be yours - aren't they wonderful
June 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
@aikiuser I think they are only distantly related to corvids, but I seem to remember reading somewhere that they are passerines

@annied They are gorgeous and this pair have been visiting for a few years. This year they actually managed to raise their own youngsters whereas for a couple of years they brought up channel billed cuckoo babies after the cuckoos killed their own babies and left their own eggs in the nest. (I hate channel billed cuckoos).
June 14th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture! Thanks for the information too.
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail, such a gorgeous eye!
June 14th, 2024  
