Noisy Miner

While I was taking photos of the currawong, I noticed this noisy miner bird patiently waiting to be fed, so I took his photo too.



Noisy miners are Australian natives and are of the honeyeater family. They are often mistaken for the Indian Myna.



They are endemic to eastern and southeastern Australia.



Some people say the attack other birds but that isn't the case in our garden. They are all well behaved, probably because everything that appears in our garden is well fed, so there is no need to feel intimidated.