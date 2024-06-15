Previous
Noisy Miner by onewing
Photo 781

Noisy Miner

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's currawong photo.

I have a busy day ahead so am posting early.

While I was taking photos of the currawong, I noticed this noisy miner bird patiently waiting to be fed, so I took his photo too.

Noisy miners are Australian natives and are of the honeyeater family. They are often mistaken for the Indian Myna.

They are endemic to eastern and southeastern Australia.

Some people say the attack other birds but that isn't the case in our garden. They are all well behaved, probably because everything that appears in our garden is well fed, so there is no need to feel intimidated.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Our noisy miners always alert us to an unusual visitor in the garden - they tolerate the nectar and seed eaters but chase away the carnivores like kookas and maggies.
June 15th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so beautiful, love that eye!
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise