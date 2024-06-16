The Water is So Cold

This poor masked lapwing was having a bit of a paddle at Soldiers Point, but I think the water must have been a bit too chilly for him.



It is sunny today but rather chilly for us. In fact it is only 16 degrees C so freezing for us. ha ha. I am rugged up like Nanook of the North.



