Previous
Photo 782
The Water is So Cold
This poor masked lapwing was having a bit of a paddle at Soldiers Point, but I think the water must have been a bit too chilly for him.
It is sunny today but rather chilly for us. In fact it is only 16 degrees C so freezing for us. ha ha. I am rugged up like Nanook of the North.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's noisy miner. I am still a bit absent at the moment but hopefully will catch up later today.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
