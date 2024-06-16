Previous
The Water is So Cold by onewing
Photo 782

The Water is So Cold

This poor masked lapwing was having a bit of a paddle at Soldiers Point, but I think the water must have been a bit too chilly for him.

It is sunny today but rather chilly for us. In fact it is only 16 degrees C so freezing for us. ha ha. I am rugged up like Nanook of the North.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's noisy miner. I am still a bit absent at the moment but hopefully will catch up later today.

16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise